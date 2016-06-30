Visa, MasterCard antitrust settlement with merchants is voided

NEW YORK, June 30 A federal appeals court on
Thursday threw out a $7.25 billion antitrust settlement among
Visa Inc, MasterCard Inc and millions of retailers
over credit card fees.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said some
of the retailers were inadequately represented in the case. It
also decertified the case as a class action.
The settlement was intended to resolve nearly a decade of
litigation concerning whether Visa and MasterCard improperly
fixed fees that merchants were charged when customers used
credit or debit cards.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)