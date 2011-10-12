ATM group sues Visa, MasterCard over price fixing

* ATM operators allege price fixing by card issuers
Oct 12 A group representing operators of
automated teller machines filed a lawsuit against Visa (V.N)
and MasterCard (MA.N) alleging that the credit and debit card
issuers violated antitrust laws by fixing the price of ATM
access fees.
The suit, which seeks national class action status, was
filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District
of Columbia on behalf of the National ATM Council and several
independent ATM operators.
The suit, charging restraint of trade, alleges that Visa
and MasterCard network rules prohibit ATM operators from
offering lower prices for transactions over PIN-debit networks
that are not affiliated with Visa or MasterCard.
The suit alleges that the price fixing artificially raises
the price consumers pay for ATM services, limits ATM operator
revenue, and violates antitrust laws.
It claims that rules by the card issuers prevent an
operator from offering consumers a discount for ATM
transactions not completed over Visa or MasterCard networks.
"Visa and MasterCard are the ringleaders, organizers, and
enforcers of a conspiracy among U.S. banks to fix the price of
ATM access fees in order to keep the competition at bay,"
Jonathan Rubin, of the Rubin PLLC law firm which represents the
plaintiffs, said in a statement.
The proposed class, should the case be granted class action
status, would be comprised of independent operators of some
200,000 ATMs in the United States, Rubin said.
Visa declined to comment. MasterCard did not immediately
return calls seeking comment on the lawsuit.
The case is The National ATM Council, Inc et al v. Visa,
Inc et al and MasterCard Inc et al, U.S. District Court,
District of Columbia, 11-cv-01803.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Noeleen Walder; Editing by
Richard Chang)