Visa Europe plans credit card-cloaking that could pave way for Apple Pay

FRANKFURT Feb 24 Visa Europe said on Tuesday it
would offer a secure way for consumers to pay retailers with
their smartphones while concealing credit card details, a move
that could set the stage for Apple's Apple Pay and
rival payment services to be introduced into Europe in coming
months.
Visa Europe said it would introduce to member banks by
mid-April a "tokenisation" service, a technique which
substitutes random numbers for a user's credit card number when
a merchant transmits transaction data, reducing the risk of
online theft.
New token-based security from Visa Inc, a partner of
Visa Europe, and rival card issuers MasterCard and
American Express were considered by many experts to be a
critical security enabler when Apple Pay was introduced in the
United States last year.
The announcement is just one of several new payment services
the London-based credit card giant is unveiling. These include a
way for card customers to send money overseas to other Visa
users via social media profiles on Facebook, WhatsApp,
Twitter or LinkedIn.
