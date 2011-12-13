REFILE-UPDATE 1-Nomura starts Visa, MasterCard with buy

Dec 13 Nomura began coverage of payment processing companies Visa, MasterCard and Global Payments with its highest rating, saying payment volumes continue to grow despite macroeconomic challenges. The brokerage said global spending trends have remained positive since rebounding from the 2009 recession even in the face of a weak housing and jobs environment in the United States and debt crisis in Europe.Visa, MasterCard and Global Payments. "We are particularly drawn to the fact that these businesses all generate significantly more cash than they need to operate, do not have to retain any capital and expose shareholders to zero credit risk," Nomura analysts said. The brokerage said the payment sector's international investments are also paying off with many of the large networks now driving 30-50 percent of their businesses from outside the United States. The brokerage also began coverage of Western Union, Total Systems Services, Alliance Data Systems and Green Dot with "neutral" ratings. Another broker Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on the stocks of Alliance Data Systems, Green Dot, MasterCard and Visa as it sees lower total delinquencies and improvements in November charge-off rates. Following are KBW's revised price targets: Ticker To From Alliance Data $116.00 $106.00 Green Dot $38.00 $36.00 MasterCard $468.00 $445.00 Visa $130.00 $116.00