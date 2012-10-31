版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 1日 星期四 04:21 BJT

Visa authorizes $1.5 bln buyback, profit rises 89 percent

Oct 31 Visa Inc's fourth-quarter profit rose 89 percent and the world's largest credit and debit-card network authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program and raised its dividend by 50 percent.

Profit rose to $1.7 billion, or $2.47 per Class A share, from $880 million, or $1.28 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Income was boosted by $627 million on the reversal of previously recorded tax reserves, Visa said.

Total net operating revenue rose 15 percent to $2.7 billion, while payment volumes grew 6 percent to $1 trillion.

