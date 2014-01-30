版本:
2014年 1月 30日

Visa profit rises 9 pct

Jan 30 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card company, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people used its cards.

Net income attributable to Visa rose to $1.41 billion, or $2.20 per Class A share, from $1.29 billion, or $1.93, a year earlier.
