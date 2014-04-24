Visa's quarterly profit rises 26 pct

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
April 24 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card company, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit as consumers spent more using cards on its network.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.60 billion, or $2.52 per Class A share, in the second quarter ended March 31 from $1.27 billion, or $1.92 per Class A share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue rose 7 percent to $3.16 billion. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.