Visa's quarterly profit rises 26 pct

April 24 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card company, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit as consumers spent more using cards on its network.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.60 billion, or $2.52 per Class A share, in the second quarter ended March 31 from $1.27 billion, or $1.92 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 7 percent to $3.16 billion. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)