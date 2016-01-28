UPDATE 1-Visa profit beats estimates on higher payment volumes

(Adds details, estimates, share movement)

Jan 28 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as payment volumes increased, sending the company's shares up 2 percent in extended trading.

The company said on Wednesday that its net income rose 23.7 percent to $1.94 billion, or 80 cents per Class A share, in the three months ended Dec. 31.

Visa said in November it would buy former subsidiary Visa Europe Ltd, a cooperative of European banks with more than 500 million cards, for up to $23.3 billion.

Excluding a $255 million non-operating income recorded due to remeasurement of the Visa Europe put option, Visa earned 69 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 68 cents per Class A share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total payments volume rose 11 percent to $1.3 trillion on a constant dollar basis.

U.S. payment volumes, which account for more than half of its total payment volumes, jumped 9.5 percent.

Volume of cross-border transactions, in which the credit issuer's country differs from that of the merchant's, rose 4 percent on a constant-dollar basis.

That was down from an increase of 8 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating revenue rose 5.4 percent to $3.57 billion.

Shares of Visa, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, were up 2.1 percent at $70.8 after the bell.