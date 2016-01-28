UPDATE 1-Visa profit beats estimates on higher payment volumes

(Adds details, estimates, share movement)
Jan 28 Visa Inc, the world's largest
payments network operator, reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit, as payment volumes increased, sending the
company's shares up 2 percent in extended trading.
The company said on Wednesday that its net income rose 23.7
percent to $1.94 billion, or 80 cents per Class A share, in the
three months ended Dec. 31.
Visa said in November it would buy former subsidiary Visa
Europe Ltd, a cooperative of European banks with more than 500
million cards, for up to $23.3 billion.
Excluding a $255 million non-operating income recorded due
to remeasurement of the Visa Europe put option, Visa earned 69
cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 68 cents per
Class A share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total payments volume rose 11 percent to $1.3 trillion on a
constant dollar basis.
U.S. payment volumes, which account for more than half of
its total payment volumes, jumped 9.5 percent.
Volume of cross-border transactions, in which the credit
issuer's country differs from that of the merchant's, rose 4
percent on a constant-dollar basis.
That was down from an increase of 8 percent in the year-ago
quarter.
Total operating revenue rose 5.4 percent to $3.57 billion.
Shares of Visa, a component of the Dow Jones Industrial
Average, were up 2.1 percent at $70.8 after the bell.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Sudarshan Varadhan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)