Visa quarterly profit rises 11 pct on card growth

July 24 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card company, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people around the world used plastic instead of cash to make purchases.

Net income rose to $1.36 billion, or $2.17 per Class A share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $1.23 billion, or $1.88 per Class A share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)