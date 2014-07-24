Visa quarterly profit rises 11 pct on card growth

BRIEF-Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items - Nikkei
* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei
July 24 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card company, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit as more people around the world used plastic instead of cash to make purchases.
Net income rose to $1.36 billion, or $2.17 per Class A share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $1.23 billion, or $1.88 per Class A share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage: