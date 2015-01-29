版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 30日

Visa's quarterly profit rises 11.5 pct

Jan 29 Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card company, reported an 11.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as a strengthening U.S. job market and cheaper gasoline prices encouraged people to spend.

Visa's net income rose to $1.57 billion, or $2.53 per Class A share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.41 billion, or $2.20 per Class A share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue increased 7 percent to $3.38 billion.

(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
