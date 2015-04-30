UPDATE 1-Visa profit falls on low oil prices, strong dollar

(Adds details, shares)
April 30 Visa Inc, the world's largest
credit and debit card company, reported a slight fall in
second-quarter profit as lower crude prices and a strong dollar
hurt the company's revenue growth.
Shares of the company, a Dow Jones Industrial Average
component, fell about 1.7 percent in extended trading.
"The negative impacts from the strengthening of the U.S.
dollar and lower gasoline prices continued to exert pressure on
revenue growth ...," Chief Executive Charlie Scharf said in a
statement.
The dollar has gained about 22 percent in the past 12
months against a basket of major currencies.
Visa's cross-border volume growth, where the issuing country
is different from the merchant country, was flat at 8 percent on
a constant-dollar basis.
The company earns international transaction revenues through
cross-border transactions and currency conversion, making it
sensitive to foreign exchange fluctuations.
International transaction revenues accounted for about 28
percent of the total operating revenue in the quarter.
Visa's revenue was also weighed down by lower oil prices, as
customers get more gasoline for the buck. Gas bills account for
about 7-8 percent of the company's U.S. transaction volume,
according to analysts.
The company's net income fell slightly to $1.55 billion for
the quarter ended March 31 from $1.60 billion a year earlier. On
a per Class A share basis, earnings were flat at 63 cents.
Operating revenue rose to $3.41 billion from $3.16 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 62 cents per
share on revenue of $3.34 billion for the company's second
fiscal quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Thursday's close, Visa's shares had gained about 30
percent in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton and Sweta Singh)