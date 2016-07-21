Visa profit drops, sets $5 bln buyback

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported a steep drop in quarterly profit, hurt by costs related to the acquisition of Visa Europe, and said it would buy back Class A shares worth $5 billion.
The company's net income fell to $412 million, or 17 cents per Class A share, in the three months ended June 30 from $1.69 billion, or 69 cents per Class A share, a year earlier.
Excluding costs related to Visa Europe, the company reported an adjusted profit of $1.6 billion, or 69 cents per share. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution