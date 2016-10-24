版本:
Visa's quarterly profit rises nearly 28 pct

Oct 24 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported a 27.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers spent more using the network.

The company's net income rose to $1.93 billion, or 79 cents per Class A share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.51 billion, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Visa earned 78 cents per share.

Total operating revenue rose 19.3 percent to $4.26 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
