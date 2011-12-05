UPDATE 1-Visa partners to expand in Rwanda

DEC 5 - Payment processing company Visa Inc, which plans to generate half of its revenue from markets outside the United States, signed an agreement with the government of Rwanda to expand its electronic payments services in the African country.

Under the agreement, the San Francisco-based card processor will install basic infrastructure for electronic payments for issuance and acceptance of payment cards and localised clearing and settlement services.

Payment processors, such as Visa and rival Mastercard, have been increasingly looking for growth through new gateways including mobile phones and the Internet, because they are faced with a saturated U.S. market for credit and debit cards.