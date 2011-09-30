Payment processor Visa Argentina for sale -sources

* Visa Argentina could fetch more than $500 million

* Owned by group of Visa-issuing banks

* Apollo, Advent, GA among likely bidders

* Morgan Stanley is advising the seller

By Paritosh Bansal and Brenton Cordeiro

Sept 30 Visa Argentina, a payment processor owned by a group of banks including Banco Santander Rio SA (RIO.BA), is for sale and could fetch more than $500 million, sources familiar with the situation said.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is advising on the auction, which is still in the early stages, the sources said.

Private equity firms, including General Atlantic, Advent International and Apollo Global Management (APO.N), may be among the likely bidders, the sources said.

Visa Argentina, which traces its roots back to the 1970s and is owned by several Visa-issuing banks, is one of the largest payment processors in the country and competes with KKR's (KKR.N) First Data.

Besides Banco Santander Rio, some 40 other banks are in the Visa Argentina network, including Citibank (C.N) and HSBC Bank Argentina (HSBA.L), according to the company's website.

Visa Argentina and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Advent and General Atlantic declined to comment, while Apollo did not return a call seeking comment.

The payment processor industry in Argentina is still nascent compared with countries like the United States, but it is expected to grow.

"Argentina is a market where the processors get pretty high margins because it is still an emerging market area," said Robert W Baird analyst David Koning.

Credit and debit card issuance has been growing by double digits in Argentina, with banks getting more aggressive in marketing plastic to Argentines.

Last year, Argentina's Grupo Supervielle bought GE Money's (GE.N) Argentine credit card portfolio for an undisclosed amount.

Visa Argentina has about $85 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the sources said.

It could fetch 6 to 7 times EBITDA or more, the sources said. The price would depend on the firm's growth prospects, and with private equity in the fray, the cost of debt financing to do a deal.

Payment processing businesses are attractive to private equity firms in part because high cash-flow allows buyout shops to use debt to buy them.

But financing has become less available and more expensive for private equity deals lately as the European debt crisis and a weak U.S. economy roil markets and make lenders more cautious. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York and Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Helen Popper in Buenos Aires. Editing by Robert MacMillan)