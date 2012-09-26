Blyth shares tumble after unit ViSalus withdraws IPO

Sept 26 Nutritional supplement seller ViSalus
Inc withdrew its proposed initial public offering of up to $175
million, sending shares of majority stockholder Blyth Inc
down more than 23 percent before the bell.
Blyth shares were trading at $25.06 in premarket trade on
the New York Stock Exchange.
"ViSalus has achieved net sales growth in excess of
450 percent in the first half of 2012; however, management
believes that current market conditions are not conducive to
recognizing this level of achievement," Blyth said in a
statement.
ViSalus had filed for the IPO in August and was planning to
use the proceeds to pay a special dividend to pre-offering
shareholders and Blyth.
Blyth, which sells candles and home fragrance products under
the PartyLite brand, held a more than 70 percent stake in the
company at the time and was expected to be a big beneficiary
from the IPO.