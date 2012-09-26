Blyth shares tumble after unit ViSalus withdraws IPO

Sept 26 Nutritional supplement seller ViSalus Inc withdrew its proposed initial public offering of up to $175 million, sending shares of majority stockholder Blyth Inc down more than 23 percent before the bell.

Blyth shares were trading at $25.06 in premarket trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

"ViSalus has achieved net sales growth in excess of 450 percent in the first half of 2012; however, management believes that current market conditions are not conducive to recognizing this level of achievement," Blyth said in a statement.

ViSalus had filed for the IPO in August and was planning to use the proceeds to pay a special dividend to pre-offering shareholders and Blyth.

Blyth, which sells candles and home fragrance products under the PartyLite brand, held a more than 70 percent stake in the company at the time and was expected to be a big beneficiary from the IPO.