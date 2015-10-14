CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Jarden to buy school products maker Jostens for $1.5 bln

(Corrects share price increase to 1 percent in third bullet
* Deal to add Jarden's adj. EPS in 2016
* Deal expected to close in Q4
* Jarden shares up 1 pct
Oct 14 Jarden Corp, owner of Sunbeam
kitchen appliances and Coleman outdoor gear, said it would buy
Jostens Inc, a maker of class rings and yearbooks, in a deal
worth $1.5 billion.
Jostens is owned by Visant Holding Corp, which is managed by
investment firm KKR & Co LP, aPriori Capital Partners
and others.
Visant also owns school awards maker Neff Motivation Inc and
Phoenix Color Corp, which makes books and plastic covers.
Jostens, founded by Otto Josten in 1897, also makes championship
rings, caps and graduation gowns, and varsity jackets.
Jarden expects to first grow Jostens organically, taking
advantage of its existing capabilities, Martin E. Franklin,
Jarden's founder and chairman, said in an interview.
"There is a procurement platform in Jarden that is second to
none and can help Jostens get better products, higher quality
and better pricing, that we think we will drive top-line."
Longer term, the company will consider further acquisitions
in education, a mature industry Jarden expects to further
consolidate.
The company generates annual revenue of about $740 million.
This is Jarden's second large acquisition this year. It said
in July it would buy disposable tableware maker Waddington Group
for $1.35 billion.
Franklin has built the company through acquisitions, making
it one of the largest diversified consumer products makers in
the United States, selling everything from firewood to condoms.
Jarden said Jostens will add to adjusted earnings per share
in 2016 and will be reported as part of Jarden's outdoor
solutions segment.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Jarden's shares were up 1 percent at $51.21 in afternoon
trading in New York on Wednesday.
Barclays and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC were financial advisers
to Jarden and Kane Kessler, P.C. was legal adviser. Jefferies
LLC was financial adviser to Visant and Simpson Thacher &
Bartlett LLP the legal adviser.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Lauren
Hirsch in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Frances
Kerry)