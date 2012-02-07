UPDATE 1-Vishay Intertechnology Q4 results miss estimates

* Q4 adj. EPS $0.15 vs est. $0.18

* Q4 rev $551.4 vs est. $568 mln

* Expects Q1 rev to be similar to Q4

Feb 7 Vishay Intertechnology Inc posted fourth quarter results that missed analysts' expectations, on weaker demand for its products and the chipmaker expects this weakness to continue in the first quarter.

The company, which manufactures semiconductors and passive components used in electronic devices, earned $31.20 million or 19 cents a share, compared with $147.22 million or 81 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 15 cents a share.

Revenue fell 20 percent to $551.4 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 18 cents a share on revenue of $568 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it expects first quarter revenue to be similar to the fourth quarter, while analysts are expecting revenue of $561.5 million.

Shares of the company, which have gained about 60 percent in value since its year-low in October, closed at $12.80 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.