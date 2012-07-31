Vishay Technology profit misses estimates

July 31 Chipmaker Vishay Intertechnology Inc's
quarterly profit missed estimates as revenue fell 17
percent.
Net income attributable to stockholders fell to $45.7
million, or 29 cents per share, from $82.1 million, or 48 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company, which makes chips for used in
the computing, telecom and industrial markets, earned 24 cents
per share. Net revenue fell to $588.2 million.
Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 26 cents per share,
on revenue of $589.2, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"During the second quarter most end markets seem to be
increasingly influenced by macro uncertainties," CEO Gerald Paul
said.
The company expects third-quarter revenue of $570 million to
$610 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $582.3
million.
Shares of the company, which closed at $8.76 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday, have fallen 31 percent since it
reported first-quarter results early May.