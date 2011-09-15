UPDATE 1-Tyco to buy Israel's Visonic for $100 mln

BRIEF-UPS invests $18 million in on-site solar
* Installations in eight of co's U.S. Facilities will be completed by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Writes through, adds details, company quote)
* Tyco to pay $2.26 per share for Visonic
* Visonic to strengthen Tyco's presence in Europe
TEL AVIV, Sept 15 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Tyco International agreed to acquire Israeli electronic security systems maker Visonic Ltd for $2.26 a share, or a total of $100 million in cash.
Visonic has annual revenue of more than $75 million.
"The acquisition of Visonic strengthens the technology capabilities in our intrusion security portfolio and will enable us to enhance the solutions we can offer to our residential and commercial customers," Mark VanDover, president of Tyco Security Products, said on Thursday.
"Visonic is an established leader in wireless security technology and its strong presence in the European security market complements Tyco's strength in the North American market."
The transaction is expected to close later this year.
Visonic has a market value of 265 million shekels ($71.4 million). ($1 = 3.71 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)
* Installations in eight of co's U.S. Facilities will be completed by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday on concerns that the far right could win France's presidential election and take the country out of the European Union. Recent opinion polls have shown the anti-immigration National Front leader Marine Le Pen, who promises to haul France out of the euro zone and hold a referendum on EU membership, reaching a second-round vote. Fears that this could translate into a global economic shock led traders to sell riskier
* Airline is sub-Saharan Africa's biggest by revenue (adds details of expansion plan)