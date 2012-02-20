Misys confirms approach from Vista Equity Partners

LONDON Feb 20 Misys, the British banking software company that is in talks about merging with its Swiss peer Temenos, said on Monday it had received a rival approach from Vista Equity Partners.

The Financial Times had earlier on Monday reported that the private equity firm was lining up a 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) bid for the British company.

Shares in Misys were 8.3 percent higher at 335 pence at 1252 GMT.