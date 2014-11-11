RPT - INSIGHT-Vista Equity takes unusual risks with private equity fund

(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Nov 11 Vista Equity Partners has worked in an
unusual clause in its contracts with private equity fund
investors that gives it more financing flexibility and a leg up
in leveraged buyouts, but also carries more risks for it and its
investors, according to people familiar with the matter.
The agreement allows Vista to temporarily finance large
corporate buyouts just with the cash from its $5.8 billion fund,
as against using both debt and equity to buy companies. Under
the right circumstances, this flexibility allows Vista to be
nimble in auctions and secure the best possible debt financing
after it has clinched a deal.
Two months ago, Vista used the clause in one of the largest
private equity deals of the year, committing to fund the $4.2
billion takeover of TIBCO Software Inc with equity. One
day later, it secured debt commitments from JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Jefferies LLC for the deal, reducing its equity
exposure to $1.6 billion.
The maneuver helped it not only outbid rival Thoma Bravo LLC
in the TIBCO auction, but also use JPMorgan and Jefferies, which
where were originally backing Thoma Bravo during the auction and
were offering better financing terms, the sources said.
Investors in the Vista fund, known as limited partners,
include some of the largest U.S. public pension funds, including
the New Jersey State Investment Council and the Oregon Public
Employees Retirement Fund. These funds do not disclose to their
members and retirees all the risks they undertake, because the
agreements with Vista and other private equity firms are
confidential. The revelations highlight how important aspects of
the investment of public money in private equity are shrouded in
secrecy.
Representatives for these pension funds declined to comment.
Public pension funds have invested more money in buyout
funds in recent years in a search for yield amid persistently
low interest rates. Private equity accounts for 9.4 percent of
total public pension fund investments and has delivered a 12.3
percent annualized return to the median public pension over the
last 10 years, more than any other asset class, according to the
Private Equity Growth Capital Council, the industry's lobby
group.
Several pension fund investors, private equity placement
agents and lawyers interviewed by Reuters said Vista's terms are
highly atypical and not widely known even within the private
equity industry. Most firms have caps - usually around 15 to 20
percent of the fund - on how much equity they can commit to a
particular deal. Private equity funds also rarely make
all-equity commitments for such deals, preferring to tie up debt
financing ahead of time. When they do make such all-equity
commitments, the equity checks tend to be much smaller.
The reason is that doing so poses the risk that investors
see their entire capital tied up in one investment, potentially
hurting returns and denying them the benefits of
diversification, these industry sources said.
Such a situation can arise, for example, if the debt market
conditions were to suddenly sour, as it happened in the summer
of 2007 before the financial crisis. In the TIBCO deal, Vista's
financial liabilities are capped at $275.8 million. But if the
banks walk away before the deal closes, TIBCO can try to force
Vista to close on the deal with its fund.
"It's a bit like walking on a wire without a net," said Alan
Klein, a partner at law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.
Vista declined to comment.
The sources said that Vista believed it wasn't taking any
risk because it already had more than $2.4 billion in debt
offers from banks when it made its equity commitment for TIBCO.
Vista is also extremely confident in its track record, the
sources said.
The firm is ranked ninth among the most consistently
performing private equity fund managers by market research firm
Preqin.
FULL DISCLOSURE
Vista discloses the special equity arrangement to its
limited partners in its fund agreements, according to an excerpt
of a limited partner agreement seen by Reuters.
But two pension fund investors who spoke on the condition of
anonymity were surprised when they were told that Vista had
temporarily committed most of the fund's equity in the TIBCO
deal. These investors and other industry sources said some Vista
investors may not have paid attention to either the arrangement
or its implications in what is typically a very lengthy and
complex contract.
"To me, that is taking an awful lot of risk," said Kelly
DePonte, managing director at advisory firm Probitas Partners
LP. "This would be an area of concern that I would raise for the
limited partner to look at."
EQUITY BRIDGE
Most private equity funds have a so-called "bridging"
provision in their agreements with investors that allows the
managers to spend an additional 5 percent to 10 percent of the
fund on the basis they can syndicate that commitment in 12 to 18
months.
Vista's latest fund, Vista Equity Partners Fund V, has an
uncapped bridging provision, according to a limited partner
agreement excerpt seen by Reuters and the sources.
That provision allows Vista to commit as much of its $5.8
billion fund into one deal as it wants. It then has 18 months to
reduce the fund's exposure to a 20 percent threshold. Capital
that is above that threshold at the end of the 18 months becomes
permanent capital of the fund, according to the limited partner
agreement.
Vista was initially working with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Deutsche Bank AG, but it held out
signing up those banks because it was looking for more
aggressive financing terms, the sources said.
JPMorgan and Jefferies have offered Vista debt equivalent to
about 11 times TIBCO's 12-month earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization to the end of September, which
Moody's Investors Service Inc called "very high."
