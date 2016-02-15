CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vista Outdoor announces Q3 adj earnings per share $0.70 (Feb 11)

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects Q3 I/B/E/S EPS estimates in fourth bullet to $0.57 from $0.60, revenue estimates in seventh bullet to $577.3 million from $579.5 million)
Feb 15 Vista Outdoor Inc : * Announces FY 2016 third quarter operating results * Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 * Q3 earnings per share $0.70 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50 * Sees FY 2016 sales $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion * Q3 sales $593 million versus I/B/E/S view $577.3 million * Says updates FY 2016 financial guidance * Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $45 million * Sees 2016 free cash flow in a range of $150 million to $170 million
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)