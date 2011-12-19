UPDATE 1-Vistaprint to buy privately held Webs for $117.5 mln

BRIEF-Goodyear Tire to pay $1.75 mln after four fatal accidents at Danville plant
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
* Says to pay in cash and stock
* Sees deal to lower adj EPS in FY 2012, 2013
* Sees deal to complete in one month
Dec 19 Online design company Vistaprint NV agreed to buy Webs Inc in a $117.5 million deal that will help it cross sell its products to customers of Webs' do-it-yourself websites.
Vistaprint offered about $100 million in cash and $17.5 million in restricted shares for the deal, the companies said in a joint statement.
Vistaprint expects the deal to lower its adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2012 and 2013, but add to adjusted earnings per share in fiscal 2014.
The deal is expected to be completed within one month.
Vistaprint stock closed at $32.74 on Friday on Nasdaq.
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we