Visteon's healthier profits expected to extend share gains - Barron's

March 23 Visteon Corp shares stand to continue to rise, driven by steadily improving profits at the auto supplier, according to an article in the March 24 edition of Barron's.

The shares, which closed at $85.67 on Friday, could reach $100 within 12 months, the article said, amounting to a nearly 17 percent improvement.

Under Chief Executive Tim Leuliette, Visteon has become a more simplified company, focusing on climate control and electronics, which have higher margins and growth opportunities, according to the article. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sophie Hares)
