Visteon CEO to step down by year end, search for successor begun

BRIEF-Chipotle names Scott Boatwright chief restaurant officer
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, March 16 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp on Monday said Chief Executive Tim Leuliette will step down as head of the company by the end of this year as soon as a successor is named.
The company said its board of directors has hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart to evaluate candidates to succeed Leuliette.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman)
* Boatwright comes to Chipotle from Arby's Restaurant Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Firm expects to increase Clements Ferry facility headcount by more than 90 this year
NEW YORK, May 11 Intelsat SA on Thursday extended for a second time a deadline for its bondholders to decide whether to accept a haircut on their holdings, a concession necessary for the debt-laden satellite operator's merger with its peer OneWeb Ltd.