2015年 3月 16日

Visteon CEO to step down by year end, search for successor begun

DETROIT, March 16 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp on Monday said Chief Executive Tim Leuliette will step down as head of the company by the end of this year as soon as a successor is named.

The company said its board of directors has hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart to evaluate candidates to succeed Leuliette.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman)
