2012年 10月 4日

Visteon CFO steps down

Oct 3 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp said its chief financial officer Martin Welch stepped down and will be replaced by chief accounting officer Michael Widgrenon on an interim basis.

Visteon has been facing breakup pressure from some board members and shareholders who believe the company is worth more in parts than as a whole.

