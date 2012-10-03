Visteon CFO steps down

BRIEF-Rogers Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.65
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
Oct 3 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp said its chief financial officer Martin Welch stepped down and will be replaced by chief accounting officer Michael Widgrenon on an interim basis.
Visteon has been facing breakup pressure from some board members and shareholders who believe the company is worth more in parts than as a whole.
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical