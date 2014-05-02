Visteon to sell most of its auto interiors business to Cerberus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp said it would sell a majority of its automotive interiors business to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP.
The sale price was not disclosed.
The operations, which had revenue of about $1 billion in 2013, make products such as instrument and door panels. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.