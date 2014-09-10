UPDATE 2-Auto-parts maker Visteon explores splitting into two - Bloomberg

(Adds Visteon declining comment)
Sept 10 Auto-parts maker Visteon Corp is
exploring a plan to split into two companies focused on
electronics and climate controls, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Visteon, once a part of Ford Motor Co may consider
selling or spinning off the electronics business, the report
said. (bloom.bg/1xISQ6w)
The company's shares rose as much as 6.2 percent to $109.41
on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Visteon's board has concluded that the two divisions have
little overlap in their operations and add little value under
one corporate umbrella, the report said.
A Visteon spokesperson declined to comment on the report.
The electronics business, which makes audio and infotainment
products, amplifiers and rear-seat family entertainment systems,
contributed about 20 percent to the company's annual revenue of
$7.44 billion in 2013.
In July, Visteon completed the acquisition of JCI, the
automotive electronics business of Johnson Controls, which makes
products including automotive head-up display that shows
information and directions on a windshield.
With this integration, Visteon's electronics business is
expected to grow at a rate of 153 percent to $3.8 billion by
2017, faster than the larger climate controls business, the
company said during its second-quarter conference call.
The climate controls business makes heating and
airconditioning systems for vehicles and contributed about 64
percent of company's revenue in 2013.
Valued separately, the two businesses could be worth as much
as $129 per share by 2016, Bloomberg said.
In May, Visteon signed an agreement to sell its automotive
interiors business to private equity firm Cerberus Capital
Management LP. The interiors business contributed about $1
billion to the company's 2013 sales.
The company is yet to finalize advisors to help with the
split. Any restructuring is unlikely to be finished by the end
of this calendar year, the report said.
Up to Tuesday's close The company's stock had gained about
44 percent in the past year, outstripping the 10 percent rise in
the Dow Jones U.S. Automobiles & Parts index.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)