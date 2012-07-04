UPDATE 1-Visteon to buy remaining stake in Halla

July 4 U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp
plans to take full control of its key South Korean asset
Halla Climate Control Corp by acquiring the 30
percent stake it does not own for $805 million in cash.
Visteon said it will offer 28,500 Korean won ($25.09) per
share, a premium of about 14 percent to Halla's last closing
price. It already owns 70 percent of Halla.
The offer values Halla at about $2.68 billion. Visteon
itself is valued at $1.95 billion.
"The transaction will strengthen Visteon's climate business
through a more efficient operating structure," the company said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Halla, a maker of air conditioning and heating for vehicles,
has been considered a key asset for Visteon, which gained
majority ownership of the South Korean company from Ford
in 1999.
Visteon, which also has auto interiors, electronics and
lighting businesses, had earlier expressed interest in taking
full control of Halla.
Halla Group, once one of Korea's largest conglomerates,
founded Halla Climate in a joint venture with Ford in 1986 but
had to sell it and other group companies as a result of the
Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s.
Goldman Sachs and Rothschild are advising Visteon.
Visteon also said it was terminating a deal to sell its
interiors business to a Chinese joint venture with Huayu
Automotive Systems Co Ltd.