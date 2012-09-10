Mando picks Deutsche and Nomura as advisers to tap Halla buy

BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
SEOUL, Sept 10 South Korea's Mando picked Deutsche Bank and Nomura as advisers to tap a possible acquisition of Visteon's asset Halla Climate Control, a Mando official said Monday.
The official said it is "too early to say" what Mando's strategy will be concerning Halla.
Last month, Mando secured the right to buy Halla shares worth $182 million held by the National Pension Service, Halla's second-largest shareholder.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company