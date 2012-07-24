版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三

Visteon's tender offer to fully control S.Korean unit fizzles

SEOUL, July 25 Visteon Corp's dropped its $800 million tender offer to fully control its South Korean unit Halla Climate Control Corp after the offer failed to garner enough shares, Halla Climate said in a regulatory filing Wednesday.

Visteon said earlier the offer expired on Tuesday as the company did not receive the minimum amount of shares necessary to complete the offer.

Visteon already owns 70 percent of Halla Climate.

Halla Climate's second-largest shareholder, National Pension Service, said on Monday it declined Visteon's offer.

