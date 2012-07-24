Visteon's tender offer to fully control S.Korean unit fizzles

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
SEOUL, July 25 Visteon Corp's dropped its $800 million tender offer to fully control its South Korean unit Halla Climate Control Corp after the offer failed to garner enough shares, Halla Climate said in a regulatory filing Wednesday.
Visteon said earlier the offer expired on Tuesday as the company did not receive the minimum amount of shares necessary to complete the offer.
Visteon already owns 70 percent of Halla Climate.
Halla Climate's second-largest shareholder, National Pension Service, said on Monday it declined Visteon's offer.
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.