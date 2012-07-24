Visteon's tender offer for Halla Climate unsuccessful

July 24 U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp said its tender offer for shares of Halla Climate Control Corp was not successful.

Visteon said earlier in July it plans to take full control of South Korean car air conditioner maker Halla Climate by paying about $800 million for the 30 percent it does not already own.

However, Halla Climate's second-largest shareholder National Pension Service said it would not participate in the tender offer, saying that not participating in the offer would be better for long-term returns.

Visteon said the offer expired on Tuesday without acceptance of some shares that were tendered as the company did not receive the minimum 26.4 million shares required to complete the offer.

Visteon's shares were down 2 percent at $29.91 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

Halla Climate closed down 3 percent at 24,100 Korean won ($21.02) on the Seoul stock exchange.