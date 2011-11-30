UPDATE 2-Visteon, BorgWarner sell units, shares jump

* Visteon, BorgWarner shares jump on asset sales

* BorgWarner to book $10 mln to $15 mln loss on sale

* Visteon sells majority of interiors business

Nov 30 Visteon Corp and BorgWarner Inc separately announced plans on Wednesday to sell units that are not part of their core businesses.

The shares of both U.S. automotive suppliers shot up more than 6 percent on the New York Stock Exchange. The deals come at a time when bankers and consultants say there is renewed interest in consolidation and asset sales by major parts suppliers.

Visteon signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding to sell the majority of its interiors business to Yanfeng Visteon Automotive Trim Systems, a joint venture between Visteon and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd .

Visteon said the deal is expected to be completed in early 2012, but did not disclose financial terms.

In a separate announcement, BorgWarner said it will sell its tire pressure monitoring business to German company Huf Electronics. BorgWarner, which makes turbochargers, said it will book a $10 million to $15 million loss on the sale.

As part of the deal, BorgWarner will also sell a factory in Bretton, Germany, that employs 230 people. The tire pressure unit was acquired in 2005 when BorgWarner bought a majority stake in BERU Aktiengesellschaft.

"While the tire pressure monitoring product technology has been continuously developed and meets the upcoming strict European standards, it departs from BorgWarner's strong focus on powertrain technologies," the company said in a statement.

Visteon shares finished 6.6 percent higher to $55.95 on the New York Stock Exchange, while BorgWarner shares closed 6 percent higher at $65.92.

Visteon, the former parts affiliate of Ford Motor Co , has four different businesses: climate control, interiors, electronics and lighting.

As a whole, the interiors business accounted for 29 percent of Visteon's revenue last year.

The company has been subject to pressure to breakup from investors and directors, who argue Visteon is more valuable in parts than as a whole.

"We view the removal of Visteon's weak global interior business from its core reporting units to be beneficial for overall company margins," J.P. Morgan analyst Himanshu Patel said in a research note.

Patel said Visteon may now sell its stake in Yanfeng altogether, potentially to Johnson Controls Inc or Magna International Inc .

If so, SAIC has the right of first refusal to buy it back on the same terms offered to the outside party.