UPDATE 2-Visteon to sell lighting unit to Indian company

March 12 U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon
Corp has agreed to sell its automotive lighting business
to India-based Varroc Group for $92 million in cash as part of
its effort to focus on its climate control and electronics
operations.
Visteon said on Monday that it expected a third-quarter
closing of the deal to sell the business, which supplies
lighting products to global vehicle manufacturers.
The automotive lighting business, which made $531 million in
revenue last year, has operations in Europe, North America and
Asia and employs about 4,200 people, Visteon said.
Last month, Visteon posted a quarterly loss and said it was
exploring the sale of noncore assets to streamline its corporate
structure and boost profit margins. The company has been facing
breakup pressure from some board members and shareholders, who
believe the company is worth more in parts than as a whole.
In November, Visteon signed a nonbinding memorandum of
understanding to sell the majority of its interiors business to
Yanfeng Visteon Automotive Trim Systems, its joint venture with
SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
Visteon, a former Ford Motor Co affiliate, has four
businesses: climate control, interiors, electronics and
lighting. It also has a stake in Halla Climate Control Corp
.
Visteon operations affected in the Varroc deal include
manufacturing and engineering facilities in Novy Jicin and
Rychvald, Czech Republic; Monterrey, Mexico; and Pune, India.
The companies intend for the sale to include Visteon's equity
interest in a China-based lighting joint venture, Visteon TYC
Corp.
Varroc, based in Aurangabad, India, supplies parts for two-,
three- and four-wheel passenger and commercial vehicles. It
employs about 5,000 people in 26 plants in India, Europe and
Southeast Asia.