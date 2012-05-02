版本:
Visteon posts 1st-qtr loss

May 2 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp posted a quarterly loss, partly because of the deconsolidation of a joint venture.

For the first quarter, Visteon reported a net loss attributable to the company of $29 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with a profit of $39 million, or 75 cents per share, a year ago.

The net loss includes $63 million of restructuring and related costs.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.71 billion.

