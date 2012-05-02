UPDATE 2-Visteon posts loss, cuts FY revenue outlook

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
May 2 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp posted a first-quarter loss because of restructuring costs and lowered its full-year sales forecast to reflect discontinued operations.
Visteon, which previously said it was looking to divest non-core assets, agreed to sell its automotive lighting business to India-based Varroc Group in March.
For the full year, the former Ford Motor Co subsidiary said it expects revenue of $6.6 billion to $7.0 billion, below its prior view of $7.1 billion to $7.5 billion.
Analysts on average had been expecting $7.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Visteon said it adjusted its outlook to reflect its discontinued lighting business and the sale of its Grace Lake Corporate Center in Michigan. It expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $620 million to $660 million.
Revenue in the first quarter fell 7 percent to $1.72 billion. The company, which makes climate, audio and driver control systems, said the deconsolidation of its Korean Interiors joint venture reduced sales by $114 million.
Hyundai and its Kia affiliate accounted for almost a third of Visteon's product sales in the quarter, followed by Ford (26 percent) and Renault -Nissan (10 percent).
Asia and Europe were Visteon's most important regions, accounting for 43 percent and 36 percent of sales, respectively. North America was 16 percent.
For the quarter, Visteon reported a net loss of $29 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with a profit of $39 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
The quarter included $63 million of restructuring and related costs.
The company's shares, up 30 percent since touching a year low in October, closed at $50.22 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.