UPDATE 2-Visteon posts quarterly profit as production rises

* One-third of sales are parts for hot-selling Hyundai

* Company faces breakup pressure from board, investors (Adds sales breakdown, analyst estimates)

Nov 3 U.S. auto parts supplier Visteon Corp (VC.N) reported a third-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by higher production from Hyundai Motor Corp (005380.KS), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and other growing automakers.

Visteon, a former Ford subsidiary, reported net income of $41 million, or 79 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier net loss of $140 million, or $1.08 per share.

Excluding special items, the profit was about 95 cents per share, JPMorgan analyst Himanshu Patel wrote. On average, analysts expected 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose about 20 percent to $2.04 billion. The company reiterated its full-year revenue outlook of $8 billion to $8.2 billion.

Sales to Korean automaker Hyundai, which has emerged as a rising star in recent years, accounted for about one-third of Visteon's third-quarter total. In the first 10 months of the year, Hyundai sales jumped 20.5 percent in the United States, compared with about 10 percent for the industry overall.

Ford represented 26 percent. Business in Asia represented 44 percent of Visteon's global revenue.

Visteon has been subject this year to pressure from activist investors and its board, who argue the parts of the company are worth more than the whole. The board is now mulling options to break up Visteon. [ID:nN1E7A01U6]

The company has four different businesses: climate control, interiors, electronics and lighting. It also has stakes in South Korea's Halla Climate Control Corp (018880.KS) and China's Yanfeng Visteon Automotive Trim Systems, which are viewed as its best assets.

Analysts have estimated that these two Asian assets alone could be worth $3 billion to $4 billion, surpassing the roughly $3 billion market value of Visteon.

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)