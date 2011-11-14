UPDATE 1-Visteon CEO says lighting unit hurting margins

* Visteon pushing to expand margins to 10 pct by 2014

* Supplier already facing breakup pressure from board

Nov 14 Visteon Corp's (VC.N) top executive said the company's lighting business was hurting the U.S auto parts suppliers's margins and said it was "possible" that the unit could do better under a different owner.

Chief Executive Don Stebbins said Visteon's lighting business was a relatively small player in terms of revenue, despite having a "tremendous" manufacturing footprint.

"We're No. 6 in the world, which I think contributes to the underperformance on the margin front," Stebbins said of the lighting business.

"I would think if somebody else owned it, it's possible that they could do better," he said during a presentation at the Barclays Capital 2011 Global Automotive Conference.

This year, Visteon has been facing breakup pressure from some board members and shareholders, who believe the company is worth more in parts than as a whole.

Visteon is one of scores of auto suppliers that went bankrupt in the last few years to emerge under the control of hedge funds and distressed investors. A stalled recovery in U.S. auto sales and the economy has made it tough for some of the short-term investors to cash out of their investments.

The former Ford Motor Co (F.N) subsidiary is also pushing to widen its adjusted margins to more than 10 percent by 2014, up from 8.6 percent in 2010.

Visteon's lighting business makes front and rear lighting for automakers including General Motors Co (GM.N), Ford and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE).

This unit has the slimmest margins of the company's four main businesses, which also include climate control, interiors and electronics. So far this year, the lighting business accounts for about 6 percent of Visteon's revenue.

Visteon's long-time financial adviser Rothschild has been advising on the lighting unit sale and is now also helping the company review a potential sale of other low-margin businesses such as interiors, sources have said. [ID:nN1E7A01WG] (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)