Visteon exploring sale of interiors unit, but no rush -CEO

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
DETROIT, Sept 19 Visteon Corp is in discussions to sell its interiors business, but "there's no gun to our head" to sell quickly, the U.S. auto parts supplier's top executive said on Wednesday.
"We know the business will be worth more when Europe starts to rebound," Visteon's interim Chief Executive Tim Leuliette said during an investor presentation. "If someone wants to pay us now for that kind of value, we're willing to accept that. In the meantime, we're running the business."
It will take the European auto industry another 18 months to "get legs," Leuliette said.
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.