UPDATE 1-Visteon CEO steps down

Aug 13 Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp
said its chief executive has stepped down, more than four years
after he took the top job.
Visteon said on Monday that CEO Don Stebbins stepped down as
of Aug. 10 and that board member Timothy Leuliette was appointed
as interim CEO until the company finds a permanent replacement.
Visteon, which also specializes in auto interiors,
electronics and lighting, reported a slump in sales earlier in
August and cut its earnings forecast for the year, citing lower
vehicle production in Europe, South America and China.
On Aug. 6, Visteon announced Stebbins would provide an
overview of Visteon's business at a J.P. Morgan auto conference
in New York on Monday. However, two days later, the company said
it had decided not to participate.
Visteon, a former Ford Motor Co subsidiary, has been
exploring the sale of non-core assets to streamline its
corporate structure and boost profit margins. It has been facing
breakup pressure from some board members and shareholders, who
believe the company is worth more in parts than as a whole.
The company has since turned its focus to two core product
lines - climate control and electronics.
Visteon last month made an unsuccessful attempt to take full
control of its South Korean unit, Halla Climate Control Corp
, after facing opposition from other Halla
shareholders.
Until 2010, Leuliette served as president and CEO of
supplier Dura Automotive, leading the company to a
recapitalization and sale after its emergence from
restructuring.
Prior to that, he served as co-chairman and co-CEO of Asahi
Tec Corp, a publicly traded Japanese manufacturer of auto parts
after it acquired Metaldyne Corp, which Leuliette co-founded. He
also served as president and chief operating officer of Penske
Corp.
Leuliette has been a director of Visteon since 2010.
Stebbins joined Visteon in May 2005 as president and chief
operating officer, and was named CEO in June 2008.
Also on Monday, Visteon named two new board members,
boosting the number of directors to eight from seven. It added
Francis Scricco, a former senior executive with
telecommunications equipment provider Avaya, and David
Treadwell, chairman of C&D Technologies, a producer of
electrical power storage and conversion products.
Shares of the company closed at $38.80 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.