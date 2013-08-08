Visteon posts stronger-than-expected profit, raises outlook

DETROIT Aug 8 Automotive parts supplier Visteon
Corp on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected
quarterly profit and boosted its full-year forecast.
Net income in the second quarter fell 13 percent to $65
million, or $1.29 a share, from $75 million, or $1.40 a share, a
year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.41 a share,
far above the $1.06 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
had expected.
Sales rose almost 12 percent to $1.89 billion, just above
the $1.88 billion analysts had expected.
Visteon now expects its adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization to finish the year at $660
million to $690 million. It previously had forecast a range of
$620 million to $660 million.