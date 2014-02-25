Visteon posts stronger-than-expected Q4 profit, affirms outlook

Feb 25 Visteon Corp, the auto parts
maker, on Tuesday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly
profit and reaffirmed its 2014 financial projections.
Net income surged to $513 million, or $10.32 a share, in the
fourth quarter, compared with $39 million, or 74 cents a share,
in the year earlier period. The most recent period included $465
million in gains related to the sale of the company's stake in a
Chinese joint venture.
Excluding the gain from the divestiture and one-time costs,
the company earned $1.93 a share. Analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S expected $1.45 a share.
Sales rose 7.4 percent from the previous year to $1.96
billion, driven by stronger demand in the company's climate
business in Asia and North America. Analysts expected $1.93
billion.
Visteon said it expects 2014 sales at a midpoint of $7.8
billion and adjusted earnings at a midpoint of $680 million,
repeating its forecast from last month. Analysts expect 2014
sales of $7.99 billion and adjusted earnings of $697 million.