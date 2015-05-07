Visteon posts higher profit on strong electronics demand

DETROIT May 7 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp on Thursday posted a higher quarterly profit due to strong demand in its cockpit electronics business.

The company also raised its full-year outlook for operating earnings while cutting its sales outlook, saying the changes reflected improved performance partly offset by unfavorable currency rates.

Net income in the first quarter rose to $50 million, or $1.10 a share, compared with $19 million, or 38 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding restructuring and other transaction costs, Visteon earned $2.04 a share.

Sales in the quarter rose 18 percent from last year to $2.03 billion.

Visteon previously announced the sale of its stake of about 70 percent in Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to an affiliate of South Korean private equity firm Hahn & Co and Hankook Tire Co Ltd. It expects that deal to close by the end of the second quarter. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)