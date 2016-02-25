Auto parts maker Visteon's revenue rises 2.7 pct

Feb 25 U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp
reported a 2.7 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher
production volumes and new business.
Visteon, which specializes in electronic products such as
audio and infotainment systems, said its sales rose to $809
million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $788 million a
year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company was $21 million, or
52 cents per share, compared with a loss of $138 million, or
$3.12 per share in the same quarter of 2014.
Excluding items, it earned $1.18 per share.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)