Auto parts maker Visteon's revenue rises 33 pct

Nov 6 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the acquisition of Johnson Controls Inc's electronics business and increased global vehicle production.

The company's revenue rose to $1.97 billion in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $1.48 billion a year earlier.

Visteon reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $21 million, or 46 cents per share, compared with a profit of $43 million, or 85 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)