UPDATE 1-Auto parts maker Visteon's revenue rises 33 pct

Nov 6 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its acquisition of Johnson Controls Inc's electronics business.

Revenue at the company's electronics business, which makes audio systems and displays for vehicles, more than doubled to $760 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Visteon completed the acquisition of Johnson Controls' automotive electronics business in July.

"We expect record incremental new business wins and rewins of $2.4 billion to $2.8 billion this year," Chief Executive Timothy Leuliette said in a statement.

Visteon, which counts BMW, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co among clients, also gained from a 3 percent increase in worldwide vehicle production in the three months to September.

Auto parts makers such as Lear Corp and Magna International Inc also reported higher quarterly profit, benefiting from the increase in vehicle production.

Visteon's revenue in the climate control business, which makes heating and cooling systems for vehicles, rose to $1.21 billion from $1.13 billion a year earlier.

Overall revenue rose to $1.97 billion from $1.48 billion.

Visteon, however, reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $21 million, or 46 cents per share, due to lower income from affiliates and loss from discontinued operations such as its interiors business.

Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share.

In the year-ago third quarter, Visteon had made a profit of $43 million, or 85 cents per share.

Up to Wednesday's close, Visteon's shares had risen 14 percent this year, while the Dow Jones U.S. Automobiles & Parts Index fell 1.7 percent.

Visteon shares closed at $93.51 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Feroze Jamal)