Auto parts maker Visteon's revenue rises 21 pct

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 26 Auto parts maker Visteon Corp reported a nearly 21 percent rise in quarterly revenue as higher vehicle production in Asia and Europe boosted sales of its air conditioners.
Revenue rose to $2.04 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.69 billion a year earlier.
Visteon reported a net loss attributable to the company of $138 million, or $3.12 per share, compared with a profit of $513 million, or $10.32 per share.
Visteon's fourth-quarter profit in 2013 included a $465 million gain from the sale of a Chinese joint venture.
Excluding a loss on the sale of its interiors business and restructuring charges, the company earned $1.67 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)