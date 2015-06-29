UPDATE 1-Vitae-Boehringer diabetes drug fails as add-on therapy in trial

(Adds details)
June 29 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its drug to treat type 2 diabetes in overweight patients did not
meet its main goal in a mid-stage study testing it as an add-on
therapy.
The drug, being co-developed with German drugmaker
Boehringer Ingelheim, was tested as an add-on therapy to
metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug.
The blood sugar levels of patients taking the drug as an
add-on therapy did not reduce significantly, Vitae said in a
statement on Monday.
Results from another trial testing the drug as a
mono-therapy are expected later this year. Boehringer Ingelheim
wikk review data from both trials to decide the next steps for
the drug.
According to Vitae, about 85 percent of type 2 diabetes
patients are affected by metabolic syndrome, which causes weight
gain and is associated with cardiovascular disease.
The American Diabetes Association estimates that as many as
1 in 3 American adults will have type 2 diabetes by 2050.
The failure of the diabetes drug is the second blow to Vitae
this year after trails for its Alzheimer's drug were placed on
hold in February.
Still, through Friday's close of $15.19, Vitae's shares have
almost doubled since the company went public in September.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)