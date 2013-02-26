版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe shares down 7.6 pct premarket

NEW YORK Feb 26 Vitamin Shoppe Inc : * Shares down 7.6 percent in premarket trading after results
